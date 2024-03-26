Mamu threatens to sue AGF over ‘terrorist financier’ tag

Mallam Tukur Mamu, the publisher of Kaduna-based Desert Herald Newspaper, has rejected the ‘terrorist financier’ allegations levelled against him by the Nigerian government.

Mamu who is also the media aide to controversial Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, was, last week, named by the federal government among 15 individuals and Bureau De Change (BDC) operators involved in financing terrorism in Nigeria by the Nigerian Sanctions Committee.

Mamu was arrested in Cairo, Egypt, in 2022 over his alleged involvement with the terrirosts who attacked an Abuja-Kaduna train where about 12 passengers were killed while hundreds were abducted.

Following his arrest and detention, the Directorate of State Services (DSS) in a statement, accused Mamu of exchanging voice notes relating to the train hostages with one Baba Adamu, a Boko Haram spokesperson.

While reacting to the allegations that he is one of those identified as a financier of terrorism in the country, Mamu, in a letter dated March 25, written on his behalf by his lawyer, J.J. Usman (SAN) and addressed to the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), rejected the alleged profiling as a terrorist financier and demanded a retraction from the government.

In the letter made available to journalists in Kaduna on Tuesday, Mamu stated that the Nigerian Sanctions Committee lacks the statutory mandate to pronounce on him and designate Mamu as a terrorist financier.

The seasoned journalist therefore, gave the AGF a seven-day ultimatum for a retraction and an apology to Mamu or face litigation.

The letter stated that it was quite lamentable that while the case was still pending in court, the social media was saturated by a publication emanating from the office of the AGF.

“However, the said publication was specifically made by the ‘Nigerian Sanctions Committee’ wherein our client was profiled and designated as a terrorist financier,” part of the letter reads.

“As at the time of this missive, no court of competent jurisdiction in Nigeria has designated our client as such.

“It is a common knowledge that the administration of the criminal justice system in Nigeria is not only antithetic to, but forbids media trial in whatever guise.

“We vehemently condemn the actions of the Nigerian Sanctions Committee same being a violation of the rule of natural justice and prejudicial to our client who is undergoing trial, and whose trial is still pending in Suit FHCIABJ/CR/96/2023

“The Nigerian Sanctions Committee lacks the statutory mandate to pronounce on, and to designate Mr Tukur Mohammed Mamu as a terrorist financier; even when it is a notorious fact that Mr Tukur Mohammed Mamu is undergoing trial.

“It is so, particularly that the court has not made any pronouncement detailing him to be one. Based on the aforesaid, we demand in very clear and unequivocal terms, the immediate retraction of the said publication within seven days from the receipt of this letter dated 25h March 2024.

“Failure to comply with our client’s demand. we will have no hesitation in seeking redress in the court of law for the ventilation of our client’s grievances,” the letter stated.

