News
Why we didn’t honour Betta Edu’s request to pay N585m into private account – AGF
The Accountant-General of the Federation, Oluwatoyin Madein, has explained why her office did not honour the request by the Minister for Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, for payment of N585 million into a private account.
Edu had come under severe criticism after a letter she personally signed and addressed to the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation, requested the payment of the funds to one Oniyelu Bridget Mojisola.
However, in a statement issued on Friday by her media aide, Rasheed Zubair, the minister said the payment was to address the needs of vulnerable groups in Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Ogun and Lagos States.
She said the grant followed due process and was duly approved by the presidency.
But in a statement issued on Saturday by the Director of Press, OAGF, Mr. Jacob Mokwa, the AGF said the office did not honour the letter with reference no: FMHAPA/HQ/S.208, dated December 20, 2023.
She said bulk payments such as the one requested by the minister are by the affected ministries as self-accounting entities and not the OAGF.
READ ALSO: Reps summon minister, Betta Edu, raise questions over conditional cash transfer programme
The statement read: “In a statement in Abuja, the AGF explained that although her office received the said request from the ministry, it did not carry out the payment. The ministry was, however, advised on the appropriate steps to take in making such payments in line with the established payment procedure.
“The AGF noted that in such situations, payments are usually processed by the affected ministries as self-accounting entities and no bulk payment is supposed to be made to an individual’s account in the name of the Project Accountant.
“She added that such payment should be sent to the beneficiaries through their verified bank accounts.
“Dr. Madein reiterated her determination to uphold the principles of accountability and transparency in the management of public finances. She advised MDAs to always ensure that the requisite steps are taken in carrying out financial transactions.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...
INVESTIGATION: Students sit on floors, under leaking roofs as multi-million naira project is nowhere to be found in Zamfara
Suleman Tukur, 15, an SS 2 student of Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Bakura in Bakura local government area of...
INVESTIGATION: UBEC mum as N80m Kebbi secondary school lab equipment still undelivered since 2020
“Our laboratories are not conducive for learning; the termites have destroyed most of these laboratories, and there is not enough...