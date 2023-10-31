Reps summon minister, Betta Edu, raise questions over conditional cash transfer programme

The House of Representatives, on Tuesday, summoned the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, to interface with the house on the status of the conditional cash transfer programme of the Federal Government to 15 million households.

The decision of the House to invite the minister was made after the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance on Tuesday, which expressed concern over the handling of the cash transfer programme.

The lawmakers raised questions on lack of transparency in the programme which has led to alleged fraudulent practices.

The minister is expected to give details on the collation of data and the distribution of the funds.

Ripples Nigeria reports that President Bola Tinubu launched the Renewed Hope Conditional Cash Transfer for 15 million households.

In his maiden Independence Day broadcast to Nigerians on October 1, 2023, President Tinubu announced the cash transfer programme which he said would target vulnerable citizens.

It would also be recalled that Betta Edu, while speaking on the programme, had said that the 15 million households represent 62 million Nigerians.

According to her, the sum of N25,000 would be transferred to the beneficiaries on a monthly basis for three months, which amounts to N75,000 for each of the beneficiaries

