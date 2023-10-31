News
That is unacceptable, Tinubu slams unauthorised access to FEC meetings
President Bola Tinubu has warned unauthorised individuals not to attend the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting.
According to Tinubu, certain individuals who were not authorised were able to enter the State House’s council chamber.
The president made this observation before the start of the FEC meeting on Monday at the presidential villa: he saw several people entering and leaving the council chamber covertly.
“Last week, I noticed people sneaking in and out of this council. People had access to this place when they should not. That is not acceptable,” Tinubu said.
“I will announce to you here, people who are supposed to be here.
“Hadiza Usman, special adviser on policy coordination, Bayo Onanuga, special adviser on information and strategy, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, principal private secretary and Damilotun Aderemi, private secretary.
“These are the people who are granted the exception to be here when we are conducting the business of the nation. Unless I send for you, don’t come.”
The president asked Folashade Yemi-Esan, the head of federation services, and George Akume, the secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), to make sure the directive was followed.
Cabinet members and the president’s top assistants attend the weekly FEC meeting, which is chaired by the president.
The Federal Executive Council meets on Mondays instead of Wednesdays as it used to.
