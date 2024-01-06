Plateau: Dogara charges Tinubu to go after terrorists, sponsors

The former speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, on Saturday charged President Bola Tinubu to end the killing of innocent Nigerians by criminals.

Dogara made the call when he led some serving and former members of the House of Representatives on a condolence visit to the Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, over the recent killing of about 200 people in Bokkos and Barkin- Ladi local government areas of the state by criminals.

He advised the president not to toe the ignoble path of his predecessors who only mourned victims of killings in press statements, thereby reducing themselves to mourners-in-chief instead of taking responsibility as commanders-in-chief

He asked Tinubu to rise to the occasion and use every apparatus to locate the perpetrators and sponsors of violence across the country and bring them to justice.

The former speaker insisted that those responsible for the genocide and orgy of violence must be stopped by all means by the government.

He said: “The perpetrators of these violence and other acts are not just crazy but are very dangerous, and the truth is that they won’t just stop until we stop them.

“We must stop them. Who has the responsibility to stop them? It is the commanders-in-chief, but previously, they reduced themselves to mourners-in-chief instead.

“It means using whatever coercive security apparatus we have as a nation to locate where these perpetrators are and their sponsors wherever they are littered in the ungoverned spaces that we have in Nigeria whether in Plateau, Nasarawa, Benue, Katsina, Zamfara, Sokoto or in southern Kaduna or in the south. We must locate them and after locating them, the commander-in-chief must take justice to them or bring them to justice.

“The failure to either take justice to them or bring them to justice has always been the bane of the fight against terrorism and violence in Nigeria because it emboldens them. If they will kill on the Plateau and go scot-free, why won’t they kill in any other state in the North and in the South?

“Failure to act at that level is more or less an incentive for them to continue to deploy this unbridled violence on the people. So, my call, therefore, is to the president to rise up and for him to know that condolences at this moment, whether on the Plateau or elsewhere in the country, are better given in form of decisive action against the perpetrators of these violence and not by mere words.”

By: Yemi Kanji

