Police arrests three over street carnival in Lagos

Police operatives in Lagos have arrested three people for holding a street carnival in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, who disclosed this in a statement posted on the command’s X handle on Saturday, listed the trio as Julius Osimirin (43), Isiaka Kabiru (16), and Ajewole Ajugba (42).

He said they were arrested for disregarding existing laws regulating the use of speakers in public in the state.

The statement read: “Operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) have arrested three suspects in Shasha, Akowonjo area of Lagos for staging a street carnival in total disregard for existing laws regulating the use of speakers in public in Lagos State.

“The suspects, Julius Osimirin aged 43, Isiaka Kabiru aged 16, and Ajewole Ajugba aged 42 were arrested at about 12:23 p.m. on Abatti Street, Shasha where they were setting the stage for their carnival.

“The arrest was sequel to the directives of the Commissioner of Police, Adegoke Fayoade, to the Commander, Rapid Response Squad (RRS), CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi to bring to book any person found attempting to break these laws.”

“The three suspects will be arraigned in court at the end of investigations.”

