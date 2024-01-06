Police invites 52 leaders of criminal groups in Kano

The Kano State Commissioner of Police, Hussein Gumel, has invited 52 suspected leaders of criminal groups in the Kiru Local Government Area of the state.

The CP, according to a statement issued on Saturday by the spokesman for the state police command, Abdullahi Kiyawa, stated this at a meeting with the Kwanar Dangora community in Kiru LGA.

He appealed to critical stakeholders in Kano to collaborate with the police and enhance the security of lives and property in the state.

Gumel urged the community to work with the police to carefully profile 52 suspected criminal arrowheads living in the surrounding areas.

He noted that the suspects had been identified as the brains behind the criminal activities in the area.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now