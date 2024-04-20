11 die, 16 injured in Kano auto crash

At least 11 persons died and 16 others were injured in an auto crash along the Kano –Maiduguri road on Saturday.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state, Ibrahim Sallau-Abdullahi, disclosed this in a statement issued by the command’s spokesman, Abdullahi Labaran, on Saturday in Kano.

He said a Toyota Hummer bus with registration number KTG 190 XB and a Hijet mini pick-up with registration number KTG 501 YG were involved in the accident.

He said: “We received a call at about 03:45 p.m. on April 19, 2024. Upon receiving the information, we quickly dispatched our personnel and vehicle to the scene of the incident to rescue the victims at 03:55 p.m.

“The accident occurred as a result of speeding and loss of control, which led to a head-on collision as two vehicles burst into flames immediately.

“The accident involved a total of 28 passengers in the two vehicles, out of which 11 lost their lives while 16 others sustained serious injuries, and one was rescued unhurt.

“The injured were taken to Gaya General Hospital for urgent medical treatment, while the corpses were respectfully laid to rest in a mass burial ceremony.”

