Gov Yusuf nominates Kwankwaso’s son, three others as commissioners in Kano

The Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, has requested the state House of Assembly to confirm Mustapha Kwankwaso, and three others as commissioners in the state.

Mustapha is the son of the state’s former governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso.

The other nominees are – Adamu Kibiya, Abdujjabbar Garko, and Shehu Karaye.

The governor in a letter read by the Speaker of the Assembly, Jibrin Falgore, at Tuesday’s plenary also requested the parliament to prove the creation of four new ministries.

The new ministries, according to Yusuf, will enhance the development of the state and its growing needs.

The ministries are – Humanitarian Affairs, Power and Renewable Energy, Internal Security, and Solid Minerals.

In another letter, the governor requested the assembly to approve the dissolution of the boards of assembly commission with the appointment of new members.

The proposed new members of the commission include the former speaker, Gambo Sallau as chairman, Zubairu Mamuda, Al’asan Kibiya, Ali Bala, and Halima Uba Jalli.

Others are Surajo Danbatta, Yahaya Rogo, Abubakar Dala and Garba Tsanyawa.

