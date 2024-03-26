Police rescues hostages chained in Katsina Forest

Police operatives in Katsina on Monday rescued five kidnapped persons in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Abubakar Sadiq-Aliyu, confirmed the news to journalists on Tuesday in Katsina.

He said the victims were kidnapped while travelling from Abuja to Zamfara State.

The spokesman added that a police patrol team rescued the victims from where they were chained in the Katsina Forest in Kankara local government area of the state.

READ ALSO: Troops kill bandits' leader, others in Katsina

Sadiq-Aliyu said: “The rescued victims were travelling from Abuja to Zamfara on March 9 when they were kidnapped at Kushere village in Zamfara.

“The victims were taken to Katsina Forest and chained. But they were eventually rescued by our operatives.

“The rescued victims are responding to medical treatment while efforts are being made to reunite them with their families.”

