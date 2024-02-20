Bandits kill six in Katsina community

Armed men suspected to be bandits on Sunday killed six people at Nasarawa village in Faskari local government area of Katsina State.

The spokesman for the state police command, Abubakar Aliyu, who confirmed the news in a statement on Tuesday in Katsina, said 10 people were also injured in the attack.

He added that the criminals also set ablaze three houses and 10 vehicles in the attack.

The spokesman said: “On February 19, at about 11:30 p.m., some suspected armed bandits in their numbers, armed with dangerous weapons such as AK-47 rifles, attacked Nasarawa village, Faskari Local Government Area.

“They shot and killed six persons, injured 10, and set ablaze three houses and about 10 vehicles.”

He said the state’s Commissioner of Police, Aliyu Musa, had deployed the command’s tactical, operational, and intelligence operatives to the scene.

