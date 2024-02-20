Bandits reportedly abduct 26 travellers in Zamfara

Armed bandits on Tuesday afternoon reportedly abducted 26 travelers along the Gusau-Sokoto highway in Zamfara State.

A resident of the area told journalists the bandits blocked the road around Kwaren Kirya village in the Maru local government area of the state and abducted all the passengers.

The victims, according to him, were travelling in an 18-seater Toyota bus and a Volkswagen golf vehicle when the terrorists struck.

READ ALSO: Seven killed, scores injured as bandits on revenge mission attack Zamfara police division

He urged the federal and state governments to deploy security outposts around the area to check the activities of the criminals.

However, the state police command has not confirmed the incident at the time of filling this report.

