News
Fuel tanker drivers suspend strike
The Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO) has suspended its planned nationwide strike.
The suspension of the strike followed Monday’s meeting with the Federal Government and other stakeholders in the petroleum industry.
The tanker drivers suspended operations over the current economic realities in the country on Monday.
In a letter dated February 15 and addressed to the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), the association said its members cannot continue with the operations due to the poor state of the country’s economy.
READ ALSO: Tanker drivers dismiss report of planned protest
NARTO also decried the high cost of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) also known as diesel.
The association’s President, Yusuf Lawal, announced the suspension of the strike in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.
He said NARTO agreed to suspend after a meeting with the federal government.
“We’ll begin operations immediately,” Lawal stated.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...
INVESTIGATION: Students sit on floors, under leaking roofs as multi-million naira project is nowhere to be found in Zamfara
Suleman Tukur, 15, an SS 2 student of Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Bakura in Bakura local government area of...
INVESTIGATION: UBEC mum as N80m Kebbi secondary school lab equipment still undelivered since 2020
“Our laboratories are not conducive for learning; the termites have destroyed most of these laboratories, and there is not enough...