Fuel tanker drivers suspend strike

The Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO) has suspended its planned nationwide strike.

The suspension of the strike followed Monday’s meeting with the Federal Government and other stakeholders in the petroleum industry.

The tanker drivers suspended operations over the current economic realities in the country on Monday.

In a letter dated February 15 and addressed to the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), the association said its members cannot continue with the operations due to the poor state of the country’s economy.

NARTO also decried the high cost of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) also known as diesel.

The association’s President, Yusuf Lawal, announced the suspension of the strike in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said NARTO agreed to suspend after a meeting with the federal government.

“We’ll begin operations immediately,” Lawal stated.

