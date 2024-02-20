Economic hardship: Customs to distribute seized food items to Nigerians

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has resolved to distribute confiscated food items to alleviate the current hardships faced by Nigerians.

The Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, announced the service’s plan to donate the seized food items in a statement issued by the Public Relations Officer, Abdullahi Maiwada, on Tuesday in Abuja.

The move was aimed at addressing the soaring prices of food and other essential commodities in the country.

Adeniyi said the Customs would ensure that each item undergoes certification for human consumption before distribution.Customs to distribute seized food items in Nigeria

The statement read: “In response to the critical challenges of food security and the soaring costs of essential food items in Nigeria, the Comptroller General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, reaffirms his commitment to advancing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s food security agenda. This commitment is deeply rooted in the NCS’s core mandate of serving the best interests of the Nigerian people, thereby fostering economic stability and prosperity.

“In line with this vision, the service has launched a strategic anti-smuggling operation and public engagement in its commitment to prevent the unlawful exportation of vital food resources for individual economic gains. This urgent imperative fuels the need for a proactive stance to safeguard food availability within our nation and alleviate the detrimental effects of scarcity on citizens.

“Furthermore, to alleviate the hardships faced by Nigerians and improve access to essential food items, the Nigeria Customs Service will facilitate the direct disposal of food items forfeited to the Federal Government. These items will be certified fit for consumption by relevant agencies and made available to ordinary Nigerians nationwide through equitable distribution in our Areas of Operations.

“The modalities for the disposal will be communicated through NCS formations nationwide, with a firm commitment to transparency, fairness, and public safety. It is our pledge that this exercise will be managed diligently to ensure that the benefits reach those most in need.

“The NCS remains resolute in its dedication to safeguarding the nation’s food security and advancing the economic well-being of all Nigerians. With the unwavering support and cooperation of the public, we will surmount these challenges and pave the way for a more prosperous future for our beloved nation.”

By: Babajide Okeowo

