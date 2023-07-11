News
Nigeria, Burkina Faso to partner on food security
The Burkina Faso government on Tuesday declared its readiness to partner with its Nigerian counterpart to address food insecurity in West Africa.
The Director-General of the Burkina Faso Biosafety Authority, Dr. Traore Oumar, stated this when he led the team to the National Biosafety Management Agency (NBMA) in Abuja.
Oumar, who was represented by the agency programme officer, Dr. Moussa Savadogo, said the partnership was key to overcoming most of the challenges facing African countries such as food shortage.
Despite Russia-Ukraine war, Nigeria can boast of food security —Buhari's aide, Adesina
He said his organisation looked forward to sharing experiences with its Nigerian counterpart on various areas such as biosafety guidelines.
He said: “Burkina Faso is watching what Nigeria is doing and the world is really proud of Nigeria in terms of developing measures ensure that modern biotechnology can be utilised in a safer manner to address food insecurity.
“We have learnt from the NBMA that we need to have a strong biosafety system in order to address food insecurity.”
