Drama in court, as judge sends police lawyer to EFCC for filling charges against Stella Oduah

Drama ensued at a Federal High Court, Abuja presided over by Justice James Omotosho, on Tuesday, when the judge sent a police lawyer, Ibrahim Mohammed to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for filing an eight-count criminal charge against Senator Stella Oduah without the authority of the anti-graft agency.

Ripples Nigeria recalls that the Federal Government had slammed an eight-count charge against Oduah at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

She was listed as the sole defendant in the suit filed by the FG through the EFCC, where she was accused of falsely claiming to have lost her National Youth Service Corps certificate, among other alleged offences.

The charge filed on June 26, 2023, at the Federal High Court, Abuja Judicial Division, was filed by Ochugwu Ogbeh Esq. and Ibrahim Mohammed Esq. of the Legal and Prosecution Department of the EFCC in Benin, Edo state.

