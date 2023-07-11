News
Drama in court, as judge sends police lawyer to EFCC for filling charges against Stella Oduah
Drama ensued at a Federal High Court, Abuja presided over by Justice James Omotosho, on Tuesday, when the judge sent a police lawyer, Ibrahim Mohammed to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for filing an eight-count criminal charge against Senator Stella Oduah without the authority of the anti-graft agency.
Ripples Nigeria recalls that the Federal Government had slammed an eight-count charge against Oduah at the Federal High Court in Abuja.
Read also: Akpabio names Adeola, Wadada, others as chairmen in newly-constituted Senate Committees
She was listed as the sole defendant in the suit filed by the FG through the EFCC, where she was accused of falsely claiming to have lost her National Youth Service Corps certificate, among other alleged offences.
The charge filed on June 26, 2023, at the Federal High Court, Abuja Judicial Division, was filed by Ochugwu Ogbeh Esq. and Ibrahim Mohammed Esq. of the Legal and Prosecution Department of the EFCC in Benin, Edo state.
More Details shortly…
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Out-of-school children increase, suffer as school project is diverted in Niger
Aminu Abdulsalam, a teenager, could not comprehend when this reporter asked for his name in English Language. He is one...
SPECIAL REPORT: In Kebbi community, residents suffer as multi-million-naira water project rots away
In this report, HUSSAIN WAHAB writes on how residents in two communities in Kebbi State suffer and risk water-borne diseases...
FEATURE: Completed and locked: Ekiti’s unused N100m daycare center for senior citizens
Seated amidst a colourful array of fruits, 75-year-old Mrs. Meg Ayodeji watched the world go by as cars whizzed past...
SPECIAL REPORT: Untold story of how inconsistent salary payment frustrates Cross River road sweepers
In this report, ARINZE CHIJIOKE chronicles the pains of street sweepers in Cross River State, and how inconsistent salary payment...
INVESTIGATION: How insider abuse, shoddy handling of contracts by non-existent firms hamper teachers’ productivity in Kano
In efforts to improve productivity of teachers in public schools in Kano State, the state’s Ministry of Education, disbursed over...