Politics
Akpabio names Adeola, Wadada, others as chairmen in newly-constituted Senate Committees
A few standing committees, including Appropriations, Public Accounts, Ethics, and Public Petitions and Establishment, have also been announced by Senate President Godswill Akpabio.
Senator Ahmed Wadada will lead the Public Accounts Committee, according to Akpabio, who spoke at Tuesday’s plenary session. Senator Solomon Adeola will lead the Appropriations Committee.
See the announced Special Senate Committees and their Chairpersons below:
Rules and Business — Titus Zam (chairman), Opeyemi Bamidele (deputy)
Senate Services — Sunday Karimi (chairman), Williams Eteng Jonah (deputy)
Ethics and Public Petitions — Okechukwu Ezea (chairman), Khalid Ibrahim Mustapha (deputy)
Public Accounts — Aliu Wadada Ahmed (chairman), Onyeka Peter (deputy)
National Security and Intelligence — Shehu Buba Umar (chairman), Asuquo Ekpenyong (deputy)
Legislative Compliance — Garba Musa Maidoki (chairman), Ede Dafinone (deputy)
Media — Adeyemi Adaramodu (chairman), Salisu Shuaibu Afolabi (deputy)
Appropriations — Olamilekan Adeola (chairman), Ali Ndume (deputy)
The Senate President also read a letter from President Bola Tinubu addressed to the Senate seeking the confirmation of recently appointed service chiefs.
He said the service chiefs would be screened by the entire senate in the senate chamber on a yet-to-be-announced date.
