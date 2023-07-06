Senate seeks proactive measures against flooding as NEMA warns states

The Senate, on Wednesday, urged the Federal Ministry of Water Resources to reconsider building the Dasin Hausa Dam and any other dams that would be used to catch floodwaters from the Lagdo Dam in Cameroon.

The Senate passed the motion on the “Urgent Need to Intervene in the Flooding Issues in Sagamu, Ijebu areas of Ogun-East and Edu, Patigi areas of Kwara-North, and Other Parts of the Country” on Tuesday during the plenary, which was sponsored by Senators Gbenga Daniel of Ogun-East and Umar Sadiq Suleiman of Kwara-North.

In his opening statement, Daniel said that the Nigerian Meteorological Agency had predicted that rainfall in 2023 would be higher than in 2022.

According to him, the 2023 annual flood outlook prepared by Nigeria Hydrological Services showed that 178 local government areas in 32 states and the FCT fell within the highly probable flood-risk areas.

He said, “Lagos, Ogun, and Kwara states, in particular, would witness coastal flooding due to the tidal lock of the Ogun River by Lagos Lagoon from a natural rise in sea level, coupled with the possible release of excessive water from the Oyan dam.

“Several communities in Ogun and Kwara States, particularly Owa and ljebu-Ode, Eruwru in Sagamu, and Ebute Kimobi in Ijebu East, all in Ogun-East, with Edu and Patigi Local Government Areas in Kwara-North, would experience the first flash floods due to heavy rainfall between July and November 2023.”

Senator David Umahi (Ebonyi South), who is the Deputy Senate Leader, described the flooding as a “terrible menace.

“We should go for special solutions with engineers leading the way, such as engineering assessment and engineering solutions like the building of dams, where water can be used for irrigation farms in the dry season and the generation of electricity.”

Senator Adams Oshiomhole (APC, Edo North) called on the Senate to “investigate the previous appropriation on dredging of Rivers and building of dams in the country.”

The Senate further implies relevant MDAs to disburse monies as included in the 2023 budget for dredging of blocked canals and water bodies, among other things, following lengthy speeches from senators in support of the resolution.

Consequently, the Senate requested the Federal Ministry of Water Resources to reconsider plans to build the Dasin Hausa Dam and any other dams that would be used to catch floodwaters from the Lagdo Dam in Cameroon.

Earlier, the National Emergency Management Agency warned that 14 states and 31 communities might witness heavy rainfall that could lead to flooding from July 4 to July 8.

The Territorial Coordinator, NEMA, Lagos Territorial Office, Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, urged relevant stakeholders within the states concerned to take precautionary measures to forestall the loss of lives and property.

The communities are Langtang, Shendam in Plateau State; Sumaila, Tudun Wada in Kano; Shagari, Goronyo, Silame in Sokoto; Okwe, Delta State; Kachia, Kaduna State; Upenekang in Akwa Ibom; Mubi, Demsa, Song, Mayo-Belwa, Jimeta and Yola in Adamawa State and Katsina, Jibia, Kaita, Bindawa all in Katsina State.

Others include Wara, Yelwa, and Gwandu in Kebbi; Shinkafi and Gummi in Zamfara; Briyel, Borno State; Gwaram in Jigawa; Jebba, Kwara State and Mashegu, Kontagora in Niger State.

