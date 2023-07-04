Politics
Opeyemi Bamidele emerges Majority Leader as Senate announces principal officers
The 10th Senate’s top officials, who, according to Senate President Godswill Akpabio, were elected by consensus, have been named.
The new officers are Senator Ali Ndume from Borno State as Chief Whip and Senator Lola Ashiru from Kwara State as Deputy Chief Whip.
Senator Opeyemi Bamidele from Ekiti State is the Senate Leader.
Senator Dave Umahi from Ebonyi State is the Deputy Senate Leader.
Over the past weeks after the presidential elections, Godswill Akpabio (APC, Akwa Ibom North-west ) had emerged as the senate president, while Barau Jibrin (APC, Kano North) emerged as the deputy senate president.
Read Also: SERAP challenges Akpabio, others in Senate to disclose pensions collected as ex-governors
Since the inauguration of the 10th Assembly, the plenary has only been held two times.
The first was on inauguration day, while the second was held on 14 June when a 15-member Welfare Committee was constituted to allocate offices and seats to the new senators.
The committee is chaired by Isah Jibrin (Kogi East), to be assisted by Darlington Nwokocha.
Other members are Ekpenyong Asuquo; Saliu Mustapha; Dandutse Mohammed; Francis Fadahunsi; Shuaibu Salisu; Aminu Abass; and Ibrahim Dankwambo.
Others are Ireti Kingibe; Idiat Adebule; Ipalibo Banigo; Dave Umahi; Barinnada Degi-Ereminyo, and Bomoi Ibrahim Mohammed.
