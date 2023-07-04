Plateau lawmaker, Davou emerges Senate Minority Leader

The Senator representing Plateau North, Mwadkwon Davou has been named minority leader by Senate President Godwill Akpabio.

Akpabio announced Davou after members of the upper chamber emerged from a closed door session.

The Senate President also announced Kamorudeen Olarere of the PDP from Osun West as the deputy minority leader.

Read Also: Opeyemi Bamidele emerges Majority Leader as Senate announces principal officers

In addition, Darlington Nwokeocha, (Labour Party/Abia Central) was named as Minority Whip, while the Deputy Minority Whip was named as Rufai Hanga (NNPP Kano Central).

Earlier, Akpabio had named other principal officials, who he said were elected by consensus.

The new officers are Senator Ali Ndume from Borno State as Chief Whip and Senator Lola Ashiru from Kwara State as Deputy Chief Whip.

Senator Opeyemi Bamidele from Ekiti State is the Senate Leader.

Senator Dave Umahi from Ebonyi State is the Deputy Senate Leader.

