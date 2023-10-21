What govt must do to win fight against corruption —Senate leader, Bamidele

Senate leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, has warned the Federal Government against political persecution and selective treatment if it is to succeed in the fight against corruption.

Bamidele who made the call on Friday at a two-day retreat holding in Ikot Ekpene, Akwa Ibom State, urged the government to avoid executive lawlessness, high-handedness, and persecution of perceived enemies in the fight against corruption.

“The Federal Government needs to discourage selective treatment, executive lawlessness, high-handedness, and political persecution of perceived enemies in the fight against corruption,” he said.

The Senate leader further tasked the National Assembly to work out preventive measures to address corrupt practices, while urging his colleagues to come up with creative legislative frameworks and provide robust oversight support that could guarantee the appreciation and stability of the naira.

Bamidele also recommended regular parleys between federal lawmakers and all members of the Federal Executive Council as one of the measures that should be adopted to integrate the eight-point agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu with the programmes of the 10th National Assembly.

The retreat which was organised by the National Institute of Legislative and Democratic Studies, was designed to build the “capacity of the senators to enact pro-people legislation that could promote enduring peace; guarantee sustainable development, and deepen peaceful co-existence, among Nigerians.”

The retreat had in attendance Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Jibrin Barau, Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of Economy, Wale Edun and other members of the Federal Executive Council.

