Tinubu promises ‘relentless’ fight against corruption in Nigeria

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday vowed to undertake a relentless fight against corruption in the country.

He stated this at the launch of the second phase of Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT), the Red Line rail project in Ikeja.

The president promised to fight corruption to a standstill to succeed and reposition Nigeria economically.

He urged Nigerians to exercise patience and be hopeful.

The president said: “There’s a very bright light at the end of the tunnel.

“I agree smuggling will fight back, corruption will fight back. We will fight them. Corruption will go away.

“We’ll save the money for you, to educate our children, to pay for the healthcare system of our people, to pay for a modern transportation system, and work for the highest number of people.

“The fight is on, we are not looking back.”

Tinubu said the Lagos rail project was a constant reminder that change was possible.

“Change is possible and change we must achieve, progress we must achieve.

“It is not about the individual but about the huge population. We must plan for their future.

“If our problem is corruption, we must exterminate it, no matter how much it is fighting back. No to corruption,

“We must adhere to our pledge. We must stay hopeful.

“When you put people at the centre of your planning, you will realise the benefits of democracy.”

The president commended Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for bringing to life a vision of 25 years.

“Today is an evidence that it’s good to dream, this is a testimony of democracy. 25 years ago, I was elected to lead Nigeria’s most populous state.

“My team and I toiled day and night to transform Lagos into the economic power of Africa.

“Now we are realising that dream, it’s not a crime to dream and dream big, just stay focused.

READ ALSO: Tinubu condemns NLC protests, says labour union can’t fight him

“A dream conceived a quarter of a century ago is now a reality,” he added.

President Tinubu noted that the blueprint he conceived had worked out for more than four administrations in the state.

He expressed delight with the success of the project following the inauguration of the second of the six rail lines.

“From launching the Bus Rapid Transit system, the ferry, a massive upgrade of roads, LAMATA, thank you very much. The history of Lagos will be written with you in gold.

“Thank you for believing in us, for lifting our spirit. I asked for this job I cannot complain. We cannot afford to rest on our oars, no room for complacency,” the president concluded.

In his remark, Sanwo-Olu applauded Tinubu for being a visionary and a committed leader to the development of the state.

“The vision that you started, you are here to see it become a reality. The country may be going through a lot but I’m convinced that with your vision we will get to the promised land.

“In the year 2003 you created LAMATA, I stand here very proud of our achievements,” he stated.

The governor commended the president for supporting him immensely.

” I stand here with a lot of gratitude to my predecessors Babatunde Fashola and Akinwunmi Ambode for being a part of this vision,” he added.

The red rail track is expected to convey about 500,000 passengers daily when operational.

It is a 37-kilometre rail line integrating key bus terminals at Oyingbo, Yaba, Oshodi, Ikeja, and Iju before extending to Agbado in Ogun State.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now