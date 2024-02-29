News
Reps ask JAMB to extend UTME registration by 2 weeks
The House of Representatives on Thursday asked the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) to extend the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) registration by two weeks.
This followed the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance presented by the lawmaker from Zamfara State, Hassan Shinkafi, at plenary in Abuja.
In his presentation, Shinkafi recalled that the UTME registration commenced on January 15 and ended on February 26.
He noted that many families have been constrained from registering their wards by the deadline due to the painful economic situation in the country.
READ ALSO: Persons with disability to register free of charge for UTME —JAMB
The lawmaker stressed the need for wider coverage and participation in this year’s UTME.
He urged the House to intervene in the matter, saying an extension would encourage parents of less privileged students to register their wards for the examination.
In its resolution, the House urged JAMB to extend the registration by two weeks.
It also mandated the relevant committees on Education and Legislative Compliance to enforce strict compliance with the directive.
