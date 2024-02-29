Reps ask JAMB to extend UTME registration by 2 weeks

The House of Representatives on Thursday asked the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) to extend the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) registration by two weeks.

This followed the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance presented by the lawmaker from Zamfara State, Hassan Shinkafi, at plenary in Abuja.

In his presentation, Shinkafi recalled that the UTME registration commenced on January 15 and ended on February 26.

He noted that many families have been constrained from registering their wards by the deadline due to the painful economic situation in the country.

READ ALSO: Persons with disability to register free of charge for UTME —JAMB

The lawmaker stressed the need for wider coverage and participation in this year’s UTME.

He urged the House to intervene in the matter, saying an extension would encourage parents of less privileged students to register their wards for the examination.

In its resolution, the House urged JAMB to extend the registration by two weeks.

It also mandated the relevant committees on Education and Legislative Compliance to enforce strict compliance with the directive.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now