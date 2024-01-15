Persons with disability to register free of charge for UTME —JAMB

The Joint Admission and Matriculations Board (JAMB) on Sunday, said Persons Living With Disability who wish to sit for the 2024/2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination can register at no cost.

The JAMB Registrar, Ishaq Oloyede, disclosed this when he rolled out the registration process for interested candidates across the country.

Oloyede, who said the registration for the 2024 matriculation examination will commence on Monday, (today), added that JAMB will issue free application documents to all categories of Persons Living With Disability as a form of support.

“To support the PLWD, JAMB will issue free application documents to all categories of Persons Living with Disabilities in the advertisement for the 2024 UTME/DE,” he said.

Oloyede who disclosed that measures have been put in place to ensure a smooth exercise for all candidates, said audio books will now be provided for all blind candidates.

According to JAMB Registrar, the development was a digital adaptation of the traditional reading book. He added that it will come in popular audio formats such as MP3, WMV, and WMA which will be compatible with all devices that can stream audio records.

He said the suggestion for the provision of audiobooks was made at the first National Conference on Equal Opportunity of Access to Higher Education in Nigeria.

Apart from the blind candidates, other groups to benefit from the free registration, according to Oloyede, are people with Down syndrome, Autism, Dyslexia disorder and Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder.

“The following categories of candidates will now be listed under the disability group: Down syndrome, Autism, Dyslexia disorder and Attention Deficit Hyperactivity disorder (ADHD),” he said.

