JAMB to deny direct entry candidates admission

The Joint Admissions Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said that students from no fewer than 155 institutions may be barred from processing Direct Entry admissions owing to failed verification from their certificates awarding institutions.

This is as registration for DE examinations is set to commence on February 28, 2024.

It would be recalled that in February 2023, JAMB issued an advisory to guide candidates seeking to gain admissions through Direct Entry in the 2023/2024 academic session.

According to JAMB, the advisory was basically to address the issue of candidates using unacceptable or forged A-level certificates/qualifications to gain admission.

JAMB also advised the candidates to contact their former institutions as soon as possible to have their certificates verified, stressing that it would not accept students with unverified certificates.

A memo by JAMB to some of the institutions and sighted by journalists in Abuja says: “As you are aware, the Board had introduced measures to help address the discovered unenvisaged tricks and sharp practices by candidates who intended to use unacceptable or forged A’ level certificates/qualifications to gain admission. One of the measures was the verification of the claimed qualifications with the awarding bodies/institutions.

“Institutions awarding A’ Level qualifications, degrees, and diplomas had been requested, through the central admissions processing system to verify the authenticity of the qualifications and results presented by candidates to the board for admission.

According to JAMB, despite the letters and follow-ups made by the board to institutions to verify the claimed certificates, 2,795 are yet to be verified from 155 institutions, “as some have partially or totally not responded.”

According to the memo, some of the institutions include Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo; College of Health Technology, Plateau; College of Education, Lafiagi, Kwara state; College of Education, Oju, Benue state among others.

JAMB had also noted earlier that as part of efforts to arrest this series of unwholesome practices, “the Nigeria Post-secondary Education Data System also known as NIPEDS had written to all tertiary institutions in the country to facilitate the verification of the A-level certificates of their respective students.

“While a significant number of these institutions have responded and had their students’ A-level certificates verified and the admissions of their students consequently processed, NIPEDS has yet to receive any response from many institutions.

“In effect, all such candidates holding the certificates of these institutions would not be considered for admission until they are verified.”

