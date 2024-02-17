EFCC arrests 26 suspected internet fraudsters in Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested 26 suspected internet fraudsters in Abuja.

The EFCC’s Director of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, said in a statement on Friday in Abuja, that the suspects were arrested at the Kurudu, Jahi, Kubwa, and Gwarimpa areas of Abuja.

He said the arrest of the suspects followed credible information on their involvement in internet-related crimes.

“Items recovered from the suspects include a Toyota Tacoma, a CLS Mercedes 450, and three Lexus cars, in addition to 40 phones and seven laptops.

“They will be charged to court as soon as the investigation is concluded,” the spokesman stated.

