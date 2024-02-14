EFCC arrests alleged money racketers in Abuja, seizes cash, POS machines

Operatives from the Abuja Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) apprehended two individuals suspected of money racketeering on Tuesday.

The arrests took place at a nightclub in the Wuse Area of Abuja.

Identity of Suspects:

The arrested individuals have been identified as Adigun Johnson, an Ordinary National Diploma (OND) graduate in Public Administration, and James Friday, who works as an artisan at the nightclub.

Seized Evidence:

During the arrest, authorities confiscated N3,480,000.00 in cash and three Point of Sale (POS) machines allegedly used in their activity.

Reason for Arrest and Investigation:

EFCC spokesperson Dele Oyewale stated that the arrests followed “surveillance and intelligence” gathered by the commission regarding potential violations related to currency abuse and mutilation. Oyewale further confirmed that the suspects will appear in court once investigations are complete.

