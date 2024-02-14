Metro
Shops, goods razed in Lagos tanker explosion
Shops with goods have been gutted by fire as a gas tanker caught fire along the Agbado Road in the Toyin area of Ifako Ijaiye Local Government Area of Lagos State.
The Director of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, who confirmed this, noted that the incident happened late Tuesday night.
Adeseye said: “The fire which was reported at 22:04hrs Tuesday as a result of a gas tanker that accidentally caught fire and accompanied by an explosion, has been confined to the tanker and the adjoining row of shops it spread to as concerted efforts are ongoing to forestall further spread to protect the environment and property including the nearby Kerozone Petroleum Filling Station.”
Reacting to the fire outbreak, the Lagos State Coordinator of the National Emergency Management Authority, Ibrahim Farinloye, revealed that the tanker collided with an electric pole, while trying to enter the premises of where it was to offload its content leading to a cable snapping that resulted to the explosion.
READ ALSO:Two shops, football viewing centre burnt in Kwara fuel tanker explosion
Farinloye noted that the Lagos State Fire Services and National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), including some emergency responders brought the fire under control and that there was no casualties.
Farinloye said: “There was a fire incident. It started when a tanker that was about to offload its content in a filling station along the road collided with an electric pole. The impact of the collision led to a cable falling on the container and therefore resulted in a spark.
“Emergency responders were able to contain the spread of the fire to avoid casualties. No lives were lost but some shops were destroyed.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...
INVESTIGATION: Students sit on floors, under leaking roofs as multi-million naira project is nowhere to be found in Zamfara
Suleman Tukur, 15, an SS 2 student of Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Bakura in Bakura local government area of...
INVESTIGATION: UBEC mum as N80m Kebbi secondary school lab equipment still undelivered since 2020
“Our laboratories are not conducive for learning; the termites have destroyed most of these laboratories, and there is not enough...