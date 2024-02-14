Shops, goods razed in Lagos tanker explosion

Shops with goods have been gutted by fire as a gas tanker caught fire along the Agbado Road in the Toyin area of Ifako Ijaiye Local Government Area of Lagos State.

The Director of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, who confirmed this, noted that the incident happened late Tuesday night.

Adeseye said: “The fire which was reported at 22:04hrs Tuesday as a result of a gas tanker that accidentally caught fire and accompanied by an explosion, has been confined to the tanker and the adjoining row of shops it spread to as concerted efforts are ongoing to forestall further spread to protect the environment and property including the nearby Kerozone Petroleum Filling Station.”

Reacting to the fire outbreak, the Lagos State Coordinator of the National Emergency Management Authority, Ibrahim Farinloye, revealed that the tanker collided with an electric pole, while trying to enter the premises of where it was to offload its content leading to a cable snapping that resulted to the explosion.

READ ALSO:Two shops, football viewing centre burnt in Kwara fuel tanker explosion

Farinloye noted that the Lagos State Fire Services and National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), including some emergency responders brought the fire under control and that there was no casualties.

Farinloye said: “There was a fire incident. It started when a tanker that was about to offload its content in a filling station along the road collided with an electric pole. The impact of the collision led to a cable falling on the container and therefore resulted in a spark.

“Emergency responders were able to contain the spread of the fire to avoid casualties. No lives were lost but some shops were destroyed.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now