EFCC raid on FUTA hostels sparks outrage among students (VIDEO)

Students at the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) are reeling after an alleged raid by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on their hostels early Wednesday morning.

The incident, which reportedly took place around 2:00 am, sparked outrage and raised questions about the legality and conduct of the operation.

Several students have taken to social media, sharing videos and claiming that the EFCC officers forcefully entered their rooms and arrested their peers. These allegations paint a disturbing picture of a heavy-handed raid conducted without due process.

While the reasons behind the raid remain unclear, the EFCC has not yet issued an official statement on the matter.

This incident highlights the need for clear guidelines and transparent procedures governing law enforcement actions on university campuses. It is crucial to ensure that such operations are conducted with respect for human rights and due process, while also safeguarding the safety and well-being of students.

As the situation unfolds, further investigation and clarification from the EFCC are essential to understand the full picture and ensure that justice is served.

