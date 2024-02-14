Troops uncover illegal gun factory in Plateau, recover cache of weapons, ammunition

Troops of Operation Safe Haven under the Hakorin Damisa IV, have busted an illegal gun manufacturing factory in Mangu local government area of Plateau State and also uncovered a cache of sophisticated guns and ammunition.

A statement by the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) on its verified X account on Wednesday, said the illegal factory was discovered in Pakachi village of the council.

The statement said a 25-year-old suspect, Tapshak Plangji, was arrested while one Nuhu Meshack who owns the facility is currently on the run.

The statement reads:

“In it’s determination to clear troubled regions of Plateau State from criminal activities, troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN under HAKORIN DAMISA IV, during a clearance operation on rugged mountainous terrain, discovered an isolated structure which turned out to be a weapons fabrication factory situated on a high ground in Pakachi Village, Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State.

“During the operation, a significant number of illicit firearms and related equipment were recovered and one suspect apprehended.

“The operation resulted in the arrest of Mr. Tapshak Plangji, a 25-year-old male, suspected to be involved in the illegal activities at the factory. The alleged owner of the facility, Mr. Nuhu Meshack, is currently at large and efforts are underway to bring him to justice.

“Items recovered from the facility include:

– 5 AK 47 Rifles

– 4 AK 47 Magazines

– 11 Rounds of 7.62mm Ammunition

– 5 Rounds of 9mm Ammunition

– 21 Dane Guns

– 4 Revolver Rifles

– 11 Pistols with 5 Magazines

– 17 Gun Barrels

– 6 Rounds of 0.44 Inch Ammunition

– A Carbide Cylinder with Accessories

– 3 Saws

– 12 Filing Machines

– 4 Hammers

– 6 Manual Drilling Machines

– 2 Electrically Operated Filing Machines

– 2 G-Clamps

– One Spraying Machine

– One Tiger Generator

– Assorted Drilling Irons

“The suspect, Mr. Plangji, along with the recovered rifles and other items, are currently in the custody of the troops for

