Metro
Lagos to commission Red Line rail system February 29
The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said on Wednesday the Red Line mass railway system would be inaugurated on February 29 to further ease transportation in the state.
He stated this at the Lagos State Parking Authority (LASPA) Stakeholders Forum 2024 with the theme: “Parking in Lagos, The Journey So Far, Assessing the Social and Economic Impact of the Sector,” held in Ikeja.
The Red Line rail when completed will convey about 500,000 passengers daily.
The governor said: “I am happy to invite you when Mr. President, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, would be commissioning the Red Line.
“We are still hoping to commission it within this February.
“We believe the Red Line will carry more passengers than the Blue Line.
READ ALSO: Lagos govt procures additional rolling stocks for railway Blue and Red Lines
“The Red Line is longer and it has a lot of other infrastructure.”
“Considering the crucial role that parking management plays in traffic management around the world, and the fact that Traffic Management and Transportation is the first Pillar of our THEMES+ agenda, we cannot but place it on the front-burner of our transport policy implementation in Lagos State.
“As you are all aware, the Lagos State Government has a strategic transport master plan within the ambit of this master plan.
“We have the Lagos State Parking Policy, as well as the law that was established in 2021.”
He said that LASPA had been saddled with the responsibility of regulating all forms of parking and adopting innovative, adaptable, and sustainable operational systems and technologies in the state.
