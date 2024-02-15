Court remands 13 suspected killers of Kwara traditional ruler in prison

An Ilorin Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, ordered the remand of 13 suspects arraigned for the killing of the Olukoro of Koro in Ekiti local government area of Kwara State, Oba Olusegun Aremu-Cole, at the Federal Correctional Centre in Ilorin.

The suspects charged with the murder of the monarch were Godwin Jacob, Olowofela Oyebanji, Adefalolu Ayodele, Tewasie Francis, Babatunde Samuel, Godwin Joseph, Issa Number and Miracle Solomon.

Others included Abraham Kehinde, Muhammed Bello, Muhammed Muhammed, Ahmadu Umaru and Muhammed Dankai.

They were arraigned on a four-count charge of criminal conspiracy, culpable homicide, kidnapping and giving false information contrary and punishable under Sections 97, 221 and 178 of the Penal Code Law of Kwara State, Nigeria and Section (1) Special Prohibition Kidnapping Law of Kwara State 2010.

The Police First Information Report (PFIR) stated that one Aremu Adeyemi reported the case of the murder of Olukoro to the Eruku Police Division.

“The suspects pointed a gun at him, ordering him to follow them when he challenged them after noticing their movement around his grandson.

“His grandson managed to escape through the backdoor while the suspects proceeded to kill the monarch, kidnapped his wife and one Mercy,” the FIR said, quoting Adeyemi as saying.

In his evidence, police prosecutor, Abdullah Sanni, told the court of the motion ex parte attached to the police report, urging it to remand the suspects.

While delivering her ruling, Presiding Magistrate, Monisola Kamson, ordered that the suspects should be remanded in prison custody and adjourned till March 5, for further hearing.

