Gunmen kidnap, murder traditional ruler in Bauchi

The Village Head of Riruwai in Lame District of Bauchi Emirate in Toro LGA of Bauchi State, Alh Garba Badamasi has been murdered by unknown gunmen.

Reports from the area had it that the Village Head was earlier kidnapped by gunmen who invaded the village on Friday, 15th March, 2024.

They were said to have shot sporadically around the village in order to scare away residents of the village in order to carry out their criminal act.

It was further gathered that the gunmen went straight into the palace of the late Village Head and abducted him to an unknown location without getting in contact with anybody.

The late Alh. Garba Badamasi was said to have spent one day in captivity with the kidnappers before he was gruesomely murdered and his body dumped near the village.

The body was later recovered by those who had embarked on a search for him in the bush around the village.

His corpse was then brought to the palace of the District Head of Lame in Gumau on Sunday, 17th March for funeral prayers and subsequent burial in accordance with Islamic injunctions.

One of the traditional title holders of the village confirmed the development to our correspondent praying Allah to grant his soul eternal rest in Aljanat firdausi.

All efforts to get official confirmation from the State Police Command proved abortive as the PPRO, SP Ahmed Wakili neither picked up the phone nor responded to the sms and whatsapp messages sent to his mobile number as of the time of filling this report on Monday.

By: Yemi Kanji

