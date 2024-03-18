Metro
Foiled suicide bombing injures two in Biu
The police in Borno on Monday revealed that a suicide bomber injured two persons in Biu Local Government Area of the state.
According to a statement released on Monday by Daso Nahum, the command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), one suicide bomber was killed and two people were injured in the incident.
Mr Nahum said that the incident occurred at about 8 p.m. on Sunday, when the Muslim faithful were observing their night prayers.
”The male suicide bomber, who was suspected to be heading to the mosque, detonated the Improvised Explosive Device(IED) close to the roundabout, killing himself.
Read Also: Gunmen kidnap, murder traditional ruler in Bauchi
”Two passersby who were wounded by the explosive were immediately rushed to a hospital for treatment.
”A combined team of security personnel were immediately deployed to the scene of the incident to restore normalcy,” he said.
The spokesman urged the people to heighten their level of vigilance especially during this period of Ramadan when most Muslim faithful are observing late night prayers.
”People should make sure that they are vigilant and should not hesitate to report any suspicious moves to the security agencies,” he said.
