Borno govt introduces school curriculum to counter Islamic extremism

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State, on Tuesday, launched a unified curriculum for Islamic schools on Tuesday, aiming to combat violent extremism and prevent youth radicalization by terrorist groups.

Governor Zulum highlighted the absence of a unified curriculum for Islamic schools in the state for “at least three to four decades,” calling it a “matter of great concern.” He linked this lack of standardization to the emergence of the Boko Haram insurgency, rooted in “misleading preaching.”

“Our Islamic schools have been operating without a unified curriculum for at least three to four decades and that is a matter of great concern to all of us.

“The so-called Boko Haram insurgency was started as a result of some misleading preaching, therefore it is imperative for us to devise a way such as this curriculum to avert such in the future,” the Governor noted.

Zulum said his administration would ensure that all Islamic schools strictly follow the new unified curriculum.

He emphasised the importance of teaching and preaching following the authentic content of the holy books.

He said, “We are currently witnessing another development recently; we are concerned by the way some scholars preach. Therefore, the Government of Borno State will do everything possible to ensure that teaching and preaching comply with the proper content of the holy books.”

Zulum also noted that the new curriculum was prepared based on the policies of the National Board for Arabic and Islamic Studies, which, he said, would qualify students from private Islamic schools to get admission to universities and colleges.

While the initiative aims to address a critical issue, several questions remain:

Content and Implementation: What specific content will be included in the curriculum, and how will it be implemented across diverse Islamic schools?

Community Engagement: How will the government collaborate with religious leaders and communities to ensure acceptance and effectiveness?

Potential for Criticism: The initiative may face criticism from certain groups who view it as government interference in religious education.

The long-term impact of the unified curriculum on countering extremism and fostering peace in Borno State requires careful monitoring and evaluation. It is crucial to assess its effectiveness in achieving its stated goals while respecting religious freedom and community concerns.

