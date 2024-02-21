Nigerian govt to release 60,000 metric tonnes of grains to fight rising cost of food

In a bid to make food available and fight against the rising cost of foodstuffs in the country, the Federal Government has finalised plans to release additional 60,000 metric tonnes of grains.

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister for the Economy, Wale Edun, announced this at the Public Wealth Management Conference organised by the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MoFI), on Tuesday, in Abuja.

Edun noted President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to supporting the less privileged in the challenging times.

The Minister stressed that Tinubu had “previously released strategic grain reserves and is currently releasing 42,000 metric tonnes of food grains, with plans for an additional 60,000 tonnes.”

He said the measures taken was targeted at ensuring food availability and price stability, with the expectation that prices would eventually reduce.

Edun assured Nigerians that the government plan was meant to ensure that food reaches the market and people’s tables by any legal means necessary.

“This is in addition to measures to make sure that whatever is in the stores come out at this important time. We expect food prices to stabilise and begin to fall in a reasonable period of time. In the meantime, everything that can be done to put food in the market, on the tables of people, will be done, no matter what it takes.”

He also notified of the implementation of an Executive Order that would enable the Ministry of Finance, through the Debt Management Office (DMO), to offer government-backed securities.

This initiative, according to him, would restore confidence in the Naira and provide Nigerians, within and outside the country, the option to save in dollars.

The Chairman of the MoFI Board, Dr. Shamsudeen Usman, however, averred that the outfit would play more active role in managing its assets henceforth.

Usman encouraged asset operators to view MoFI as partners, not competitors or regulators.

He also assured of MoFI’s commitment to high standards of corporate governance, including a policy to prevent conflicts of interest among workers.

