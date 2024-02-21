DSS urges labour unions to call off planned protest, cites security concerns

The Department of State Services (DSS) on Wednesday, issued a public statement urging organized labor unions to reconsider their planned nationwide protest scheduled for February 27th and 28th.

The statement, citing concerns about potential security risks, appeals to the unions to prioritize maintaining peace and stability in the country.

Organized labor unions, facing economic hardship following the fuel subsidy removal by the government, announced their intention to hold two-day protests to express their grievances.

While acknowledging the right to protest, the DSS expresses concerns that the planned demonstrations could be exploited by “hoodlums and subversive elements,” potentially leading to a disruption of public order and security.

The statement, signed by Dr. Peter Afunanya, Director of Public Relations and Strategic Communications for the DSS, urges the unions to “explore other avenues for dialogue and engagement” with the government.

It reads, “While the Service recognises such action as the legitimate right of the labour movement, it, however, urges the body to shelve the plan in the interest of peace and public order.

“The DSS further calls on parties to pursue dialogue and negotiation rather than engaging in conducts that could heighten tensions.

“This is more so that the Service is aware that some elements are planning to use the opportunity of the protest to foment crisis and by extension, widespread violence. The development, without doubt, will worsen the socio-economic situation across the country.

“It is common knowledge that all levels of Government are striving to ameliorate the prevailing economic condition and as such, should be given a benefit of the doubt.

“So far, appropriate authorities are working assiduously with a spectrum of stakeholders to fashion out modalities to address the current difficulties. They should, therefore, be given the chance to handle the challenges at hand.”

