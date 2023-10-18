Borno lawmaker’s daugther strangled to death in her house

The daughter of Hon. Bukar Abacha, a legislator who represents Ngala Constituency in the Borno State House of Assembly, has been reportedly murdered by unknown criminals.

The woman was allegedly strangled to death on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, at the Gidan Dembe hamlet in Maiduguri, the state capital, according to Zagazola Makama, a Counter Insurgency Expert in the Lake Chad region.

She was found dead in his home with her hands and legs bound behind her back as her two-year-old toddler was screaming, according to the victim’s husband, who carried the body to the police station.

The body was said to have been transported by the Gwange Police Division to the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital for an autopsy and an inquiry.

Residents flocked to the scene in large numbers to witness the tragedy, which sparked tension and chaos in the neighbourhood.

According to a family source who shared the news of the incident on his facebook page, the remains of the deceased would be buried today (Wednesday) morning in Maiduguri.

“Inna lillahi Wa Inna Ilaihi Raji’un.

“Mrs Amma Buwa is killed by some hoodlums earlier today after isha prayer, where some unknown men invaded into her house after her husband left to the masjid for isha prayer.

“Amma is the daughter of member representing ngala at the state house of Assembly.

“The janaiza (burial) will take place at 777 Housing Estate by 10am in Maiduguri.

“May her gentle soul rest in perfect peace,” he wrote.

