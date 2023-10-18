Gunmen abduct Kwara lawmaker’s wife, two children

Gunmen have abducted the wife, and two children of a lawmaker in the Kwara State House of Assembly, Lawal Ayanshola Soliu.

Soliu represents Ipaiye/Malete/Olooru state constituency of Moro Local Government in the state house of assembly on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC),

The spokesman for the Kwara State Police Command, Ajayi Okasanmi, who confirmed the incident to newsmen said: “Details are still sketchy but I will get back as soon as we have comprehensive details of the incident.”

READ ALSO: Gunmen abduct pastor, three others in Plateau

According to reports, the abductors invaded the country home of the lawmaker in Shao, in the Moro Local Government Area of Kwara State around 1:00 am, Tuesday morning, with AK-47 rifles, shot indiscriminately, and made away with the victims.

A source who spoke to newsmen under the condition of anonymity noted that the victims‘ whereabouts have remained unknown.

“One of the kidnappers who contacted the family said he was not yet with his colleagues in the forest to harmonise their price,” the source noted.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now