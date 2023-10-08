Gunmen abduct two in Gombe community

Gunmen suspected to be bandits on Sunday abducted two persons in the Shabewa community, Dukku local government area of Gombe State.

The spokesman for the state police command, Mahid Abubakar, confirmed the development to journalists on Sunday in Gombe.

He said the state Commissioner of Police, Oqua Etim, has deployed operatives to rescue the victims unhurt.

The spokesman said: “We have confirmed the abduction of a male and a female from the Shabewa community of Dukku Local Government Area.

“The Commissioner of Police has deployed an operational team to work alongside the vigilante group to rescue the victims unhurt. They are presently in the bush in chase of the criminals.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now