News
Gunmen abduct two in Gombe community
Gunmen suspected to be bandits on Sunday abducted two persons in the Shabewa community, Dukku local government area of Gombe State.
The spokesman for the state police command, Mahid Abubakar, confirmed the development to journalists on Sunday in Gombe.
He said the state Commissioner of Police, Oqua Etim, has deployed operatives to rescue the victims unhurt.
The spokesman said: “We have confirmed the abduction of a male and a female from the Shabewa community of Dukku Local Government Area.
“The Commissioner of Police has deployed an operational team to work alongside the vigilante group to rescue the victims unhurt. They are presently in the bush in chase of the criminals.”
