Nigerian govt to launch conditional cash transfer to 15m homes October 17

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, said on Sunday the Federal Government would launch the conditional cash transfer to 15 million households in the country on October 17.

The minister, who disclosed this in a Channels Television’s programme, Sunday Politics, said the ministry was working with stakeholders across the country to get a credible register of beneficiaries.

The federal government during a meeting with the organized labour on October 1 promised to commence the payment of N75,000 to 15 million households at N25,000 per month for a three-month period beginning from October to December.

The government also resolved to waive the Value Added Tax (VAT) on Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) otherwise known as diesel for six months as part of measures to cushion the effects of fuel subsidy removal in the country.

Edu said: “With the approval from the President which we hope to get this week, on the 17th of October, we will be officially launching the conditional cash transfer to 15 million households in Nigeria

“As we speak, we are having a verification exercise. Every state can bear us witness that we have put boots on the ground – persons who are working with the state cash transfer office as well as the governors who are the heads of the steering committee and then several other persons.

“All of this is to be sure those who are on the national social register truly are Nigerians who fall within the under $1.95 a day range and they deserve to have it.”

