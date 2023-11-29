Pensioners decry removal of petrol subsidy, lament pains, hardship

Nigerian pensioners have called on President Bola Tinubu to rethink the removal of petrol subsidy which they say has brought unbearable hardship, pains and frustration to their members across the country.

National President of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners, (NUP), Godwin Abumisi, who raised the alarm on Tuesday at the opening of the National Executive Council (NEC), meeting of the union in Akure, Ondo State, decried the removal of fuel subsidy and urged the Tinubu-led administration not to renege on its promise to include pensioners in the N25,000 cash award meant to cushion the economic hardship occasioned by the subsidy removal.

“The Pensioners’ Day this year was celebrated on October 5, 2023, in line with the declaration of the day as the Older Persons’ Day by the Federal Government,” Abumisi said in his opening speech.

“We addressed a world press conference and demanded the inclusion of pensioners in the N25,000 cash award announced by the Federal Government.

“After this, we met with the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Dr Betta Edu and we hope that the list submitted will be treated with the needed zeal.

“Without mincing words, the subsidy removal has brought with it pains, frustration and hardship to average Nigerians, including the pensioners.

“In the light of this, we wish to use this occasion to passionately appeal to the federal, state and local governments to do something fast to assuage the pains of our members and other vulnerable Nigerians,” the NUP boss pleaded.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now