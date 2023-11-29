News
Pensioners decry removal of petrol subsidy, lament pains, hardship
Nigerian pensioners have called on President Bola Tinubu to rethink the removal of petrol subsidy which they say has brought unbearable hardship, pains and frustration to their members across the country.
National President of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners, (NUP), Godwin Abumisi, who raised the alarm on Tuesday at the opening of the National Executive Council (NEC), meeting of the union in Akure, Ondo State, decried the removal of fuel subsidy and urged the Tinubu-led administration not to renege on its promise to include pensioners in the N25,000 cash award meant to cushion the economic hardship occasioned by the subsidy removal.
“The Pensioners’ Day this year was celebrated on October 5, 2023, in line with the declaration of the day as the Older Persons’ Day by the Federal Government,” Abumisi said in his opening speech.
“We addressed a world press conference and demanded the inclusion of pensioners in the N25,000 cash award announced by the Federal Government.
“After this, we met with the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Dr Betta Edu and we hope that the list submitted will be treated with the needed zeal.
“Without mincing words, the subsidy removal has brought with it pains, frustration and hardship to average Nigerians, including the pensioners.
“In the light of this, we wish to use this occasion to passionately appeal to the federal, state and local governments to do something fast to assuage the pains of our members and other vulnerable Nigerians,” the NUP boss pleaded.
