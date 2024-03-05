Buhari destroyed Nigeria’s economy, responsible for hardship —Plateau Gov, Muftwang

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, has blamed former President Muhammadu Buhari for the current economic challenges and hardship Nigerians are going through, saying the Buhari-led administration destroyed the economy.

Mutfwang who made the allegation during the swearing-in of his Special Advisers and heads of government agencies on Monday at the Government House in Jos, said the economic hardship being faced by Nigerians can be traced to the Buhari administration which left behind a poor economy for President Bola Tinubu.

Mutfwang stressed that Tinubu inherited the worst-performing economy in Nigeria from Buhari since the country democratic experiment in 1999.

“We are at a very difficult juncture in the history of this country and I’m an advocate that after the election you forget politics and face governance,” Mutfwang said.

“And even though the Federal Government is being led by a party other than my own, I owe you the duty to tell Nigerians the truth that this government inherited a worse situation than 1999.

“This government inherited an economy where we simply printed money up to the tune of N30 trillion and shared. This government inherited an economy where the crude oil we’re yet to take out of the ground has been sold in advance.

“So when you’re talking about the fall of the naira, it’s not rocket time. We sold our future under the last administration. No wonder you’re hearing of riots today, people intercepting food on the way. We are lucky on the Plateau that perhaps we have more food than many other states.

“And I pray that the time will not come on the Plateau that we will see this kind of riot for food, but it means we must roll over our sleeves and get to work.

“And that is why, for us as a government, when we announced one of the positions that talked about Food Security, people were laughing but it is a serious issue,” he added.

