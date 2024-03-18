Nigeria going through inevitable pains for a better nation —Soludo

Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo has called on Nigerians to be resilient in bearing the present economic hardship as it is an inevitable phase that will pave the way for a better nation in the future.

Soludo who stated this in an interview on a Channels Television programme, Sunday Politics, said the country was passing through a phase which is needed before it begins to flourish.

The former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) who also reacted to the recent inflation level in the country which rose to 31.70 per cent in February, likened the situation to a patient undergoing treatment and would soon get well.

“You see, sometimes, I kind of feel we don’t get it. But whether there will be pains for any step you take or the other, it is going to be. It is inevitable.

“But that is obviously what we need to pass through,” the governor said.

He further maintained that President Bola Tinubu inherited a very bad economy upon assumption of office in May 2023 and should be given time to put things right.

“We must realise that things were really bad. We must get it clear that there is no easy way to get this patient who has multiple problems to become better.”

Also speaking on his two years in office as the Anambra State governor, Soludo outlined his achievements since 2022, adding that his government has created jobs for the masses.

Soludo who earlier celebrated two years in office with a thanksgiving service,

revealed that for the duration he has been in office, he has not received any salary from the government.

“As I speak to you, I am not taking any salary, I am not paid any salary by Anambra State government. Even the First Lady of Anambra doesn’t have any official car, she still drives my personal vehicles,” he said.

