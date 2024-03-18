Osun gov, Adeleke, finally moves into Govt House 16 months after assuming office

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has finally moved into the newly renovated Government House in Osogbo, the state capital, after one year and four months after he assumed office as the state governor.

Adeleke who was sworn into office on November 27, 2022, had failed to move into the official residence and had carried out the functions of governance at his private residence in Ede Town, despite strong criticisms by the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC).

In his defence, Adeleke had claimed that his failure to move into the official residence was due to its renovation to make it a befitting edifice for a state chief executive.

However, a statement on Sunday by his Chief Press Secretary, Olawale Rasheed, confirmed that Adeleke had finally moved into the Government House as the renovation work had been completed.

The statement noted that the rehabilitation work covered the main house, the completion of an abandoned multi-bedroom guest house, remodelling of many of the structures, and refixing of many derelict facilities.

The Governor who spoke at the unveiling of the renovated Government House, said his administration was committed to upgrading state assets irrespective of whether such programmes were inherited or commenced by him.

“I have upgraded the Government House just as I rehabilitated the Governor’s Office. We ensured the Government House was rescued from the open neglect we inherited. You can all see the upgraded facilities which now place our state in good stead in the comity of states,” he said.

“I met an abandoned guest house where top dignitaries can be hosted instead of huge bills on outside accommodation. I ordered its rehabilitation and today it is completed.

“The Presidential Lodge I met on the ground was in a terrible state. Our team fixed it. Our administration is passionate about upgrading state assets because they are for generations even yet unborn.

“We must act genuinely on the mantra that government is a continuum. Abandoning projects or state assets as Osun witnessed in the recent past is a sign of bad leadership.

“To the good people of Osun State, your governor has moved into the Government House. I pledge to redouble our efforts at delivering on the five-point agenda. We are truly fixated on sustaining the delivery of good governance,” he promised.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now