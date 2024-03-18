EDO 2024 GUBER RACE: APC picks Idahosa as running mate to Okpebholo

The Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has picked Hon. Dennis Idahosa as its deputy governorship candidate in the upcoming gubernatorial election in September, to run alongside the flag bearer, Senator Monday Okpebholo.

The party leadership settled for Idahosa as a replacement for Hon. Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama who was announced by the Okpebholo camp last week as his running mate at a meeting on Sunday night which had the APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, vice president Vice President Kashim Shettima, former Governor, Adams Oshiomhole, Okpebholo and other party chieftains in attendance.

Idahosa, a House of Representatives member, was one of the aspirants who vied for the APC ticket for the Edo governorship election during the party‘s primaries but lost to Okpebholo, following the controversies that greeted the party’s shadow election of February 1 which was later concluded on February 21.

The duo of Okpebholo and Idahosa will be presented to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Monday by Ganduje, along with the party’s National Secretary, Sen. Ajibola Bashiru.

