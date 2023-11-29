Passport automation to go live next week –Minister

The automation of the Nigerian passport is expected to go live anytime next week as all applications are 99 per cent completed, according to the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo.

The Minister who disclosed this on Tuesday in an interview on Channels Television’s programme, Politics Today, said the automated passport application will become operational in a week’s time and after the full completion, Nigerians will only go to immigration centres to do fingerprint biometrics for their passports.

He noted that with the new system, all Nigerians will need to do will be to upload their passport photographs and other supporting documents from the comfort of their homes.

“We gave a date, December 2023. We are 99 per cent done. In fact, we have done the testing and we should be going live in the next week or thereabouts,” the Minister said.

“Automation of passport applications is 99 percent done.

That will ensure that all Nigerians need to do in an immigration center, a passport center, is just biometrics, just to take your fingerprints.

“All other things are going to be in the comfort of your home, including uploading your passport picture and your supporting documents, just like your visa,” he added.

Shortly after he was sworn in by President Bola Tinubu, Tunji-Ojo had promised to carry out sweeping reforms in the ministry, part of which were to simplify the passport application process whereby Nigerias would be able to submit their applications online so as to avoid what he called the chaotic application process often witnessed in the past.

“Part of the reforms that we are putting in place now, starting from December, is that even when you want to enrol for your passport, you fill your forms online, you do your payments online, and everything,” he had assured.

