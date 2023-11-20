News
Five days after technical glitch, Nigerian missions in US resume passport services
The technical challenges that hampered passport services by Nigerian missions in the United States have been solved, with the missions resuming passport services.
Ripples Nigeria reports that the Nigerian consulate in the US had said in a notice that the nation’s missions in the country were unable to process biometrics for passport applicants since November 13, due to “technical challenges” caused by a “faulty server”.
It however posted a notice on its website announcing that the glitches had been resolved and passport services would resume on Monday (today).
Read also: Again, Nigeria’s central bank postpones interest rate-setting meeting
“This is to inform all passport applicants scheduled for biometric capture from Monday, November 13th to Thursday 16th, that the appointment has been rescheduled to be held from Monday 20th to Wednesday 22nd, 2023.
“The affected applicants can come to the Embassy on any of the days.
“The change of schedule is due to the internet outage experienced at the Embassy”, the notice reads.
Sources at the embassy also disclosed that the problem was fixed on Saturday.
“The system is back over the weekend. The experts worked tirelessly to resolve it and we are back.
“We fixed it yesterday (Saturday) and test run it. The system is back and all the centres are fine, both New York and Atlanta.
8“The server in DC is connected to Atlanta and New York so whatever happens to our server affects other Missions” the source said.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Years after, 15km Eleme-Onne end of East-West Road remains death-trap despite billions released
In this report, ARINZE CHIJIOKE chronicles the sufferings of road users on the 15km Eleme-Onne end of the East-West Road...
Gaza attacks intensify as 12 Thais, 10 Nepalese killed in Israel
The current violence in Israel has claimed the lives of at least 12 Thai people and 10 Nepalese individuals. Eight...
INVESTIGATION: Poorly executed classroom projects force children out of school in Niger State
Once a vibrant hub of learning for pupils, Kodo Primary School now resonates a stark contrast to its former days...
SPECIAL REPORT: Shell’s inaccurate data raises questions around efforts to control methane emissions in Nigeria
Much worse for the environment than carbon dioxide, despite global efforts to control methane, emissions continue soaring. With over a...
FEATURE…Missing Rig Workers: Tragedy, Injustice and the Depthwize cabal
The serene landscape of Ovhor in Delta State bore witness to a disaster that shook the nation’s conscience. The capsize...