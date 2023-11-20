Five days after technical glitch, Nigerian missions in US resume passport services

The technical challenges that hampered passport services by Nigerian missions in the United States have been solved, with the missions resuming passport services.

Ripples Nigeria reports that the Nigerian consulate in the US had said in a notice that the nation’s missions in the country were unable to process biometrics for passport applicants since November 13, due to “technical challenges” caused by a “faulty server”.

It however posted a notice on its website announcing that the glitches had been resolved and passport services would resume on Monday (today).

“This is to inform all passport applicants scheduled for biometric capture from Monday, November 13th to Thursday 16th, that the appointment has been rescheduled to be held from Monday 20th to Wednesday 22nd, 2023.

“The affected applicants can come to the Embassy on any of the days.

“The change of schedule is due to the internet outage experienced at the Embassy”, the notice reads.

Sources at the embassy also disclosed that the problem was fixed on Saturday.

“The system is back over the weekend. The experts worked tirelessly to resolve it and we are back.

“We fixed it yesterday (Saturday) and test run it. The system is back and all the centres are fine, both New York and Atlanta.

8“The server in DC is connected to Atlanta and New York so whatever happens to our server affects other Missions” the source said.

