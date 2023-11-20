Bayelsa: Militant group, Egbesu Force, leader denies alleging Gov Diri behind attack on its base

Leader of The Force of Egbesu, General Gbolodi, has reacted to a trending video and statement allegedly issued by him over the weekend, on the military invasion of his base in Southern Ijaw local government area of Bayelsa State, declaring that Governor Douye Diri is not behind the attack.

Media platforms had eported that a statement and video had gone viral with an audible voice alleged to be that of General Gbolodi, saying that soldiers sent by Gov. Douye Diri and his loyalists burned down his base and carted away properties on the eve of the governorship election in the state.

However, in another statement issued by General Gbolodi, he denied issuing any statement on the attack on his base, stressing that he had been trying to find out who masterminded it and the reason behind it.

The statement reads in part: “I don’t know who is trying to set me up with this video and statement over what happened to me. I have not reacted yet, I have not issued any statement or video and I’m still trying to find out who are these people.

“Fine, the military came to my residence and burned down my house and other houses in my base in Southern Ijaw, took my engines and other things, though I did no wrong to warrant such attack a day to the election.

“It’s now clearer to me that the perpetrators mean business, who also filmed while carrying out the attack and sent the video out. This video is a clearer indication to me and the world over that it’s all handiwork of the perpetrators.

“Well, I don’t have any issue with Gov. Douye Diri who is known as a man of peace, and Bayelsans also know that it is not the handiwork of our governor.

“This is a well-orchestrated attack on me as the attackers accomplished their plan, hacked my usual mail and sent it out to blackmail and frame me, but they have failed.

“I’m still on my investigation and I promise that I will get to the root of it”.

