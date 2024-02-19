Metro
Seven killed, scores injured as bandits on revenge mission attack Zamfara police division
At least seven people including police officers, were confirmed killed while scores of others were injured when heavily armed bandits attacked the divisional headquarters of the Nigeria Police Force in Zurmi town, headquarters of Zurmi local government area of Zamfara State on Sunday night.
According to reports, the bandits were on a revenge mission following an invasion of their camp by a combined team of police officers and vigilante groups where three bandits were reportedly killed.
An indigene of the affected community, Babangida Zurmi who spoke to reporters on the attack, said the bandits stormed the town at about 9:45 pm and went straight to the police division where they opened fire indiscriminately.
“As we speak now, I can’t get in touch with anybody in the town, their numbers are switched off. That means the bandits are still around. We need help from relevant authorities,” Zumi said.
“We learnt that the bandits attacked the town with a mission to revenge the killing of three of their members by local vigilante in the area.
“Several shops were burnt and the divisional headquarters of the police in Zurmi was also razed.”
The Zamfara State police spokesman, Yazid Abubakar, who confirmed the attack, said he was still gathering information on the incident and would release a comprehensive statement in due course.
